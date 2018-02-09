I-220 eastbound in Bossier City open again following wreck - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

I-220 eastbound in Bossier City open again following wreck

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

Interstate 220 eastbound in Bossier City was closed for some time following a wreck on Friday night.

According to LA DOTD's traffic cameras and road reports page, the wreck happened between the Swan Lake Road exit and Airline Drive. 

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash. 

Injuries were not life-threatening. The scene has been cleared.

