14-year-old injured in Shreveport shooting

A teenager was injured in a shooting on Friday night in Shreveport.

Police got the call just after 6:30 p.m. to the 700 block W. 69th Street near the closed Dollar General.

That's near Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood.

Shreveport Police Spokesman Cpl. Marcus Hines said that a 14-year-old was shot once in the neck. The teen was with another person, he has been taken into police custody for questioning.

"We do not have a suspect at this time," Hines said. "However, we are gathering as many details as we can."

Hines said that his injuries, though serious, are not life-threatening. He was sent to University Health for medical treatment. Hines said there may be another gunshot wound to the teen's leg.

The teen is believed to have crossed Linwood Avenue and collapsed on W. 69th Street.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit www.lockemup.org.

