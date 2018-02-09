Family of 3 safe following house fire

The Bossier City Fire Department continues to investigate the cause of a house fire from Thursday morning.

Crews responded just before noon to the 2800 block of Stafford Street.

According to a news release, firefighters say it took about 10 minutes to contain the fire which was located at a small portion of the house.

The family of three that lives at the home made it out safely.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.