Man accused of robbing several victims luring them on Facebook

A man accused of robbing several people after reportedly luring victims in through a Facebook sales page is now behind bars.

Isaiah Childs, 20 is charged with attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery and attempted armed robbery.

Police say it all started when Childs reached out to his victims on a Facebook sales page called Shreveport Garage Sale on Feb. 5.

Childs claimed to be interested in buying one of the items they had listed for sale, according to police. He lured the sellers to come to him by saying he didn’t have a car and asked to meet him at Andrew Street.

Once the victims and their children arrived, Childs pulled out a gun and demanded the victim’s wallets.

They sped away in an attempt to escape. That’s when Childs reportedly fired at their car multiple times, striking it at least once.

The victims were not injured during the shooting.

Police say another victim fell victim to the same gag about 30 minutes after the couple and children were shot at.

The second victim was not injured.

Police were able to find Childs fingerprints to link him to the crime.

Childs has been arrested by Shreveport police at least three other times for theft and robbery offenses.

