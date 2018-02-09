Film starring Woody Harrelson, Kevin Costner to film scenes in Shreveport-Bossier

There's no business like show business — and that business is back in the ArkLaTex.

A project called The Highwaymen will begin filming in mid-March for two weeks, according to Arlena Acree, the director economic development and film for the city of Shreveport.

The project, starring Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson will be shot in the New Orleans area, but scenes will be shot in Shreveport-Bossier for two weeks. According to the project's IMDB page, the summary of the film describes the plot as "a pair of police officers come out of retirement to catch the infamous outlaws Bonnie & Clyde."

The director of the movie is John Lee Hancock, director of The Blind Side and Saving Mr. Banks.

Acree said that this is Costner's third production in Shreveport.

"We are excited to have him back and this will be Woody Harrelson’s first one here," Acree wrote.

