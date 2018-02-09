Fingerprints link 18-year-old to Western Hills burglary

Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit have a man in custody accused of burglarizing a residence in late December 2017.

Princeston Adams, 18, of the 4200 block of South Hampton Road is charged with one count of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to reports of a home burglary in the 6300 block of Timberman Place in west Shreveport's Western Hills subdivision.

Upon arrival, they learned that the victim’s home had been forcibly entered and items stolen from within. During the officers’ initial investigation, they recovered latent fingerprints at the point of entry.

Those prints were submitted to the Crime Scene Investigation Unit for analysis. On Feb. 5, Investigators received notification that the prints collected from the crime scene were matched to Adams'.

Investigators took Adams into custody without incident. Following interviews, he was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.