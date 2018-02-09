CPSO: Bank scam ends with arrests in Caddo Parish

Three people are behind bars after a botched attempt to defraud a south Shreveport credit union, according to Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to Wesla Federal Credit Union at 2921 Williamson Way on Thursday after the suspects attempted a scam that had previously netted them over $32,000.

Wade May, Jr., Deidra Ingram, and Malaika Branch are accused of getting cash advances on credit cards that had either a zero or negative balance. To carry out the scheme, the offenders called an impersonator who acted as a representative of the credit card company.

The impersonator authorized the bank teller to allow the transactions by giving them an approval code. Between January 22 and 25, they received four fraudulent cash advances totaling $32,693 from Wesla.

On Thursday, the suspects returned to the credit union to try the scheme again but they were recognized by bank employees who called the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects quickly left the scene in a green 1995 Chevy van, but were located at a Mansfield Road fast food restaurant by Patrol Sgt. Greg Ardoin and were taken into custody.

Approximately 108.9 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located during a search of the vehicle. Several juveniles, ranging in age from 4 to 13, were also with the offenders.

The juveniles were released to family members who were not involved in the crime.

During the investigation by the Financial Crimes Task Force, it was discovered the offenders were from Las Vegas and Houston and had committed the same scheme at other banks in Shreveport.

May, 40, of Las Vegas, was charged with bank fraud, manufacture-distribution of schedule I, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ingram, 56, of Las Vegas, and Branch, 31, of Houston, were both charged with bank fraud.

