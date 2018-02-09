Woman arrested, accused of breaking into her former home

Authorities say multiple officers have been shot and a suspect is dead south of Atlanta.More >>
CNN reported a former teacher in Baton Rouge said a fourth grade student’s behavior was so bad she thought about quitting being a teacher, but later adopted the boy and his younger brother.More >>
In so many classrooms across the state, students begin the day with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a carefully crafted lesson plan put together by teachers like Jason Broome.More >>
Detroit Police named 44-year-old Germaine Moore a suspect and tracked him to Millbrook, Alabama where he was arrested Tuesday. The news of his arrest startled 26-year-old Detroit resident Octavia Slaten.More >>
A Florida woman says an airline told her to flush her hamster down an airport toilet because the emotional support rodent wasn't allowed to fly with her.More >>
Following a horrific car accident involving her two sons, a mother finally met the last good Samaritan who helped her sons immediately after the wreck.More >>
An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Locust Grove.More >>
A shooting has been reported at Georgia War Veteran's Nursing Home in Augusta. Richmond County dispatch confirms that there are injuries being reported.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl from Mesquite.More >>
