Woman arrested, accused of breaking into her former home

A Texarkana woman is spending the afternoon behind bars accused of stealing from what she thought was to be her ex-husband's house.

Texarkana, TX police say 43-year-old Amanda Korenek broke into her former home through the window and was caught stealing.

It turns out someone else lived there and she was arrested and charged with burglary and possession of drugs.

She was taken to Bi-State Jail where her bond is set at $45,000.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.