Rainfall vs.Gemini, Highland parades; severe drought

This is the final weekend for Mardi Gras parades in the Ark-La-Tex and, naturally, the prospects for rain are a concern, especially Saturday for the Krewe of Gemini parade.

Sunday does have rain chances but they may come early in the day sparing the Krewe of Highland parade. The trade-off is that the high for Sunday is only in the 40s. However, Future Track is painting a hopeful outlook for both parades, as pictured below.

Future Track is indicating isolated showers in the area during Gemini's parade time. Bear in mind that this could change even over a 24 hour period. An umbrella or poncho would be a good idea. The parade will roll regardless of the weather.

Future Track is indicating that the rain moves south of the area before the Highland parade rolls. I tend to agree with this scenario with any rain occurring during the morning hours.

However, With breezy conditions and high temperatures only in the 40s, heavy coats and jackets are advisable, especially for children. Don't forget, we are still in the flu season.

Much of Northwest Louisiana is still in a Severe Drought even after substantial rain totals of 2-4 inches earlier this week. However, rain that fell Tuesday after a 6 P.M. cutoff time will not be counted until next week's Drought Map update. It appears that a rainfall of 1-2 inches could lower the drought levels by a category. It is feasible we could beat the drought before spring arrives if we get regular rain events.

The projected rainfall totals through next Friday are not encouraging as far as the drought is concerned. The more substantial rain will be to our south and east. The totals near Natchitoches are encouraging, though. It will be interesting to see if our current wet weather pattern continues.

Your StormTracker 12 Team will be tracking these events very closely and providing updates on ksla.com, as well as on the KSLA News 12 mobile apps and even on our Roku app. You can also follow the StormTracker 12 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.