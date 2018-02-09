SPD: Man refuses to be transported to hospital after shooting - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

SPD: Man refuses to be transported to hospital after shooting

(Source: KSLA News 12) (Source: KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police are investigating after a man told them someone shot him in the leg Thursday evening.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Broadway and Hollywood avenues, according to police reports. 

The victim told police a man pulled up to him in a black SUV and shot at him.

The man was hit once in the leg but did not want to be transported to a hospital.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting is currently under investigation. 

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly