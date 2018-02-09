SPD: Man refuses to be transported to hospital after shooting

CNN reported a former teacher in Baton Rouge said a fourth grade student’s behavior was so bad she thought about quitting being a teacher, but later adopted the boy and his younger brother.More >>
Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.More >>
Detroit Police named 44-year-old Germaine Moore a suspect and tracked him to Millbrook, Alabama where he was arrested Tuesday. The news of his arrest startled 26-year-old Detroit resident Octavia Slaten.More >>
L.L. Bean is tightening its generous return policy by imposing a one-year limit on most returns to reduce abuse and fraud.More >>
Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say a 12-year-old boy was shot in a vehicle in the drive-thru at McDonald's at 50th Street and I-27. Police say the shooting appears to be accidental.More >>
This season the flu has killed more than 50 children and the virus shows no signs of slowing down.More >>
A common scam across the country includes depositing thousands of dollars from what appears to be a legitimate check is now circulating in Texarkana, Texas.More >>
A shooting has been reported at Georgia War Veteran's Nursing Home in Augusta. Richmond County dispatch confirms that there are injuries being reported.More >>
