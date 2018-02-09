AMBER ALERT: Police search for missing Texas toddler

People are asked to be on the look out for a white 2016 Nissan Versa with Texas license plate GWK2818. (Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department via Facebook)

Police are searching for a missing 2-year-old Amia Blanton who they believe was abducted by Levita Gant, 47 (Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department via Facebook)

The Mesquite Police Department is searching for a toddler who they believe is in grave and immediate danger.

Police say 2-year-old Amia Blanton is 2-2 and about 40 pounds with a scar on her right eyebrow.

She was last seen wearing a pink and green Nike jacket, green sweatpants, and brown boots with fur lining.

People are asked to be on the lookout for a white 2016 Nissan Versa with Texas license plate GWK2818.

It is believed that she was abducted by 47-year-old Levita Gant who is described as being 5-5, 176 pounds, and having black and blonde hair that she was wearing in braids.

If anyone sees either the white Nissan Versa or either of these people they are asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

