Amber Alert discontinued for missing Texas toddler

People are asked to be on the look out for a white 2016 Nissan Versa with Texas license plate GWK2818. (Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department via Facebook)

The Amber Alert issued for a missing toddler from North Dallas has been discontinued.

The Mesquite Police Department say 2-year-old Amia Blanton was believed to be in grave and immediate danger.

She was last seen wearing a pink and green Nike jacket, green sweatpants, and brown boots with fur lining.

It was believed that she was abducted by 47-year-old Levita Gant who is described as being 5-5, 176 pounds, and having black and blonde hair that she was wearing in braids.

