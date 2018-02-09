Man dies after shootout in Walmart parking lot

One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in a Walmart parking lot Friday morning.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened at 12:46 a.m. in the 9500 block of Mansfield Road.

Police tell us the two men got into an altercation in the parking lot. One of the men pulled out a gun striking the other at least one time.

The victim was taken to University Health where he later died.

Police detained the other man without incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

