Man dies after shooting in Walmart parking lot

A man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in a Shreveport Walmart parking lot Friday morning.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened at 12:46 a.m. in the 9500 block of Mansfield Road.

Police say the two men got into an altercation in the parking lot over a woman.

One of the men reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the other multiple times.

The victim was taken to University Health where he later died.

Police took the other man into custody and charges are pending.

