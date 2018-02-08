budgetbeard: LA lawmaker may go razor-less until state fixes its financial problems

No-Shave November is three months' past.

Even so, a Northwest Louisiana lawmaker may go for that rugged look.

Rep. Gene Reynolds noted on Facebook that he may give up shaving.

#budgetbeard.

At least until the Louisiana Legislature fixes the state's billion-dollar budget crisis.

The Webster Parish resident thinks it is only a matter of time before Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards calls a special legislative session to try to do just that.

The call for a special session may go out as early as Friday for a session to start Feb. 19, Reynolds says.

And the session could yield positive results, he adds.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.