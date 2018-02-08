Police say DNA gives them break in 2017 car burglaries

A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.More >>
This season the flu has killed more than 50 children and the virus shows no signs of slowing down.More >>
Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
A common scam across the country includes depositing thousands of dollars from what appears to be a legitimate check is now circulating in Texarkana, Texas.More >>
House Bill 1083 would allow enhanced carry permit holders to sue universities and other public locations that prohibit them from carrying - this would include universities and courthouses.More >>
Extra security is in place at Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital for fear that a woman may have been planning ways to snatch a baby.More >>
Opposition from Democratic liberals and tea-party Republicans in Congress may imperil a budget deal reached by Senate leaders to keep the government operating past midnight Thursday.More >>
Toronto police say they've recovered the remains of at least 6 people from a property connected to alleged serial killer.More >>
The FDA has a new warning for a popular herbal supplement used to treat pain.More >>
