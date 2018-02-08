Police say DNA gives them break in 2017 car burglaries

Daron Wilkinson, 48, is charged with simple burglary. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

Shreveport police find a man's DNA at the crime scene of two separate vehicle burglaries in the summer of 2017.

Daron Wilkinson, 48, is being charged with two counts of simple burglary.

Back on June 17, Shreveport police responded to the 4200 block of Reily Lane on reports of vehicles being burglarized at the Duck Pond.

Two vehicles had the driver's side window broken but nothing was taken.

Officers found blood evidence inside the vehicles. They collected evidence and submitted it to the North Louisiana Criminalistics Laboratory for testing.

On Feb. 7, detectives received notification that the DNA submitted was Wilkinson.

Wilkinson was already being held at Caddo Correctional Center on unrelated charges.

