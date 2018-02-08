Second fire in 3 months may have been the work of a thief

Bowie County, Texas, Deputy Fire Marshal Scottie Taylor has asked the Texas fire marshal's office to help investigate. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Investigators were out Feb. 8 looking for clues as to what started a house fire the previous night in Wake Village, Texas. (Source: KSLA News 12)

"This time, it had a lot of help, most definitely. This was no accident, said Curly Burns, a construction worker whose crew was trying to restore the house in Wake Village, Texas, from a fire in November. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The house in Wake Village, Texas, was being restored in the wake of a fire in November. (Source: KSLA News 12)

An investigator suspects a blaze that gutted a Wake Village, Texas, house may have been the work of a thief trying to cover his tracks. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Fire has ripped through an East Texas house for the second time in three months.

This time, an investigator suspects the blaze may have been the work of a thief trying to cover his tracks.

Curly Burns agrees.

"This time, it had a lot of help, most definitely. This was no accident."

The construction worker and his crew were trying to restore the house in Wake Village, Texas, from a fire in November.

It went up in flames again Wednesday night.

This fire left the twice-burned structure gutted and possibly beyond repair.

"There is absolutely no reason it should have caught on fire. There were no electricity in the house," Burns said.

Investigators were out Thursday looking for clues about how the blaze started.

Bowie County Deputy Fire Marshal Scottie Taylor confirmed that there were no utility services turned on.

Tools being used to restore the house also reportedly were missing from the worksite.

"It is probably going to be a burglary and intentionally set fire, but we are going to know more once we get into the investigation," Taylor said.

He is asking the Texas fire marshal's office to help investigate.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.