Despite fighting cancer, kidney failure and blindness, man uses faith to fight on

At age 57, Shreveport native Greg Waldrop has been dealt a rather challenging medical journey.

"I know in my own power, I couldn't go through this," said Waldrop. "I would rather say, 'God, I'm done with this take, take me home."

In 2012, Waldrop was diagnosed with colon cancer and ultimately had 18 inches of it removed.

Doctors learned Waldrop's cancer spread to his lymph nodes. He then endured six months of chemotherapy.

Following his fight with cancer, his kidneys failed in 2014. For almost three years, Waldrop underwent three, five-hour dialysis treatments per week.

Fortunately, there was some light at the end of the tunnel.

"I just prayed and I told God I'm at the end of my strength," Waldrop said. "I believe God knows when we say things from our heart and I believe at that point he just said, 'Okay, you mean that."

Later that night, Waldrop learned a kidney had become available, allowing him to end his exhausting dialysis treatments.

But, Waldrop's physical state took yet another dip: his retina detached from his right eye.

"I don't know how I'm going to be helpful as a man when I'm blind and that bothers me," said Waldrop.

Meanwhile, Waldrop said his vision in his left eye has worsened monthly.

"I'll close my left eye and look around and wonder how I'm going to be able to survive like that and I don't know," said Waldrop.

Despite his declining physical state, Waldrop said his unwavering faith in God has managed to keep him optimistic, grateful and resilient.

"I was thanking God for all the blessings I have," said Waldrop. "I still have a job, I have a great wife, I have a roof over my head...I have a family that loves me."

What's more, Greg said he wouldn't change a single thing about the state of his health.

"It's worth it to me to lose my sight, to go through cancer, to go through kidney failure if my relationship with God is stronger," said Waldrop. "And it definitely is."

As his vision begins to further decline, Waldrop remains a steadfast example of finding light in the darkest of times.

"I'm not going to be down about it, I'm not going to be depressed about it," said Waldrop. "That [blindness] is not going to end my laughter, it's going to end my fun and it's not going to end my prayer time."

Greg noted he's been a diabetic for 25 years.

