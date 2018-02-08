Flu closes Timpson, TX, schools

Timpson, Texas, Independent School District's three campuses are closed Feb. 8 and Feb. 9 due to illnesses, including the flu. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The 640 or so students in one Shelby County, Texas, school district are getting an extra couple days off.

A Timpson ISD spokeswoman said absences at the school district's three campuses have spiked due to illnesses, including the flu.

So the superintendent decided to cancel classes Thursday and Friday.

And a holiday Monday means students in the elementary, middle and high schools will not return until Tuesday.

Meantime, a post on the Timpson High School band's Facebook page indicates that members' activities will continue for those who are able.

"School is canceled until Tuesday because of the flu, but those of us that are well will still go to Solo and Ensemble contest. Do not come if you are sick."

The band hall will open at 12:30 p.m. Friday for soloists and ensembles to practice once more before the regional competition.

Timpson Middle School students will leave for Nacogdoches High School at 3:30 p.m. Friday and return about 9 p.m.

Timpson High School students will meet at 7 a.m. Saturday for the trip to the contest at Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, Texas. They are expected to be back at Timpson High about 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.