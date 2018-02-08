Workers cap natural gas leak; Industrial Drive reopens to traffic

People in Shreveport are returning to their homes after a brief evacuation from a natural gas leak.

People in Shreveport are returning to their homes after a brief evacuation from a natural gas leak. (Source: Semmie Buffin/KSLA News 12)

Industrial Drive in Bossier City was closed between Old Minden Road and just east of the 3400 block of Industrial Drive. (Source: Google Maps)

A natural gas leak in the 3400 block of Industrial Drive prompted the shutdown of a portion of the Bossier City street. (Source: Semmie Buffin/KSLA News 12)

Industrial Drive is back open to traffic.

And the natural gas leak that prompted the shutdown of part of the Bossier City street has been capped, city spokesman Mark Natale says.

The leak began just after 2 p.m. Thursday when a construction crew ruptured a pipeline in the 3400 block of Industrial Drive.

Workers at businesses in the area were advised to stay indoors while the leak was brought under control.

"Persons at a few businesses in the immediate area are being asked to shelter in place as a precaution until the situation is remedied," Natale said soon after the leak was reported.

Authorities also closed Industrial Drive from just east of the leak to Old Minden Road.

That's in the vicinity of Holiday Lanes and Northgate Square Apartments.

