What are those explosions around Barksdale Air Force Base?

Senior Airman Brayden Kerr, a member of the 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron's explosive ordnance disposal flight team, pilots an F6A robot Sept. 6, 2016, at Barksdale Air Force Base. The robot lets technicians eliminate threats from a distance. (Source: USAF)

Maj. Gen. Thomas Bussiere, 8th Air Force commander, discusses robots used for explosive ordnance disposal with 2 Civil Engineer Squadron EOD technicians April 21 at Barksdale Air Force Base. (Source: Airman 1st Class Sydney Bennett/U.S. Air Force)

KSLA News 12 viewers are reporting what sounded like explosions in the Shreveport-Bossier City area.

Some say their walls and windows were rattling Thursday afternoon.

The booms could be heard as far as Haughton and Princeton.

What were they?

Barksdale Air Force Base says it's training being conducted on base.

The exercises that ran from 1 to 3 p.m. today involve the 2nd Civil Engineers Squadron's explosive ordnance team.

"This training offers airmen the opportunity to develop crucial skills necessary to accomplish EOD tasks," says a statement from the 2nd Bomb Wing's public affairs office.

"During the training session, devices will generate loud explosion sounds originating from inside the base."

