Family, friends hold blood drive in honor of Bossier City native killed in line of duty

Family and friends of a Bossier City native who was killed in the line of duty are holding a blood drive to remember his life and legacy.

Jonathan Scott Pine, known as Scott Pine, was killed in the line of duty in 2014 while serving as a deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida.

The 34-year-old was responding to a call about car break-ins when he was shot and killed by one of the suspects.

Pine spent much of his life in the ArkLaTex. He went to Airline High School, graduated from Louisiana Tech, and met the woman who became his wife and the mother of their three children in Northwest Louisiana.

The Blood Drive will be held at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office on Viking Drive. It will take place Saturday, February 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"That's what he did, he gave blood as often as he could, he would often show pictures of his arm on Facebook saying giving blood and saving lives and that kind of thing, encouraging others to do exactly what he was doing," said Angela Mills, Scott's sister.

The family is asking anyone who would like to help is welcomed.

"Really we just want to help save lives, because through these blood donations people are going to continue to love through him," Mills said.

