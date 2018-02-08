BPSO to set up sobriety checkpoint on Saturday

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's office has announced they will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Saturday.

The checkpoint will begin operation at 10 p.m. and run into Sunday morning in an undisclosed location in Bossier Parish, according to a Facebook post.

The post reads in part:

"The goal of the checkpoint is to identify and remove impaired drivers from the road before they cause injury or death to themselves or others, as well as increase public awareness to the seriousness of driving while impaired. Bossier City Police Department and Louisiana State Police will assist."

Drivers are urged to report impaired drivers. The Bossier Sheriff's Office can be reached 24 hours a day at 318-965-2203.

The checkpoint is being funded by a grant awarded to BPSO from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission for DWI enforcement.

