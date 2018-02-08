Shreveport teen holds sweet 16 jeans drive instead of party - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shreveport teen holds sweet 16 jeans drive instead of party

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
A Shreveport teen is collecting jeans for other teens in need until February 16.

The Jeans for Teens donation drive will have donation boxes at Caddo Parish high schools, LSUS and SUSLA.   

The drive is hosted by Caddo Magnet High sophomore Jalynn Mar’Dai Pickens.

She says she sat next to someone experiencing homelessness and wanted to do something to help. 

Those that choose to support will be directly providing an essential clothing item for youth in need.

The idea behind the drive is to create a “locker” of collected items at the Caddo Parish Schools’ homeless services and the overflow will be donated to the Providence House for distribution to their residents.

The donation locations for Jalynn’s Jeans for Teens are as follows:

  • Booker T. Washington 
  • C.E. Byrd 
  • Caddo Magnet 
  • Captain Shreve 
  • Huntington
  • North Caddo Magnet 
  • Southwood  
  • Louisiana State University Shreveport 
  • Southern University at Shreveport 
  • Christian Dance Center 

On the last day of the drive, Friday, February 16, from 4:00-6:30, donations can be made to Jalynn in person at the New Zion Baptist Church Education Building, 2535 Barbara Street, Bossier   

