Shreveport teen holds sweet 16 jeans drive instead of party

A Shreveport teen is collecting jeans for other teens in need until February 16.

The Jeans for Teens donation drive will have donation boxes at Caddo Parish high schools, LSUS and SUSLA.

The drive is hosted by Caddo Magnet High sophomore Jalynn Mar’Dai Pickens.

Instead of having a sweet 16, a Shreveport teen is holding a jeans drive for homeless students. #ShreveportNew #GoodThings @KSLA pic.twitter.com/enIG7Lcd7N — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerKSLA) February 8, 2018

She says she sat next to someone experiencing homelessness and wanted to do something to help.

She says she was inspired and wanted to make a difference >> https://t.co/O85f4GQQod pic.twitter.com/n0BxJUnoxO — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerKSLA) February 8, 2018

Those that choose to support will be directly providing an essential clothing item for youth in need.

The idea behind the drive is to create a “locker” of collected items at the Caddo Parish Schools’ homeless services and the overflow will be donated to the Providence House for distribution to their residents.

Her mom says she’s proud of her daughter’s selfless work. pic.twitter.com/RJlZZxFB67 — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerKSLA) February 8, 2018

The donation locations for Jalynn’s Jeans for Teens are as follows:

Booker T. Washington

C.E. Byrd

Caddo Magnet

Captain Shreve

Huntington

North Caddo Magnet

Southwood

Louisiana State University Shreveport

Southern University at Shreveport

Christian Dance Center

On the last day of the drive, Friday, February 16, from 4:00-6:30, donations can be made to Jalynn in person at the New Zion Baptist Church Education Building, 2535 Barbara Street, Bossier

