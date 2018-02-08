CPSO cites local businesses, people for selling alcohol to minor - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

CPSO cites local businesses, people for selling alcohol to minors

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

Seven people have been cited following an investigation where Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office said they sold alcohol products to minors.

According to a Facebook post, below is a list of people who sold alcohol to a person under the legal drinking age of 21. Below is listed the locations of where it was sold as well:

  • Taylor Tharpe of Waskom Outlaw Bar at Tobacco Country, 11000 block of Hwy. 80 in Greenwood.
  • Marie L. Thomas of Keithville, Circle K #881, 11000 block of Mansfield Road in Shreveport.
  • Jerrica Johnson of Shreveport, Wal-mart, 4700 block of Northport Blvd. in Shreveport.
  • Rayfield Washington of Shreveport, Super S, 3900 block of Roy Road in Shreveport.
  • Sharef Awad of Shreveport, Dixie Quick Mart, 7900 block of Old Mooringsport Road in Shreveport.
  • Vera Thigpin of Vivian, Dub’s Corner, 100 block of South Pine Street in Vivian.
  • Balijeet Sing, Super S, 6900 block of Mira Myrtis Road in Ida.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly