CPSO cites local businesses, people for selling alcohol to minors

Seven people have been cited following an investigation where Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office said they sold alcohol products to minors.

According to a Facebook post, below is a list of people who sold alcohol to a person under the legal drinking age of 21. Below is listed the locations of where it was sold as well:

Taylor Tharpe of Waskom Outlaw Bar at Tobacco Country, 11000 block of Hwy. 80 in Greenwood.

Marie L. Thomas of Keithville, Circle K #881, 11000 block of Mansfield Road in Shreveport.

Jerrica Johnson of Shreveport, Wal-mart, 4700 block of Northport Blvd. in Shreveport.

Rayfield Washington of Shreveport, Super S, 3900 block of Roy Road in Shreveport.

Sharef Awad of Shreveport, Dixie Quick Mart, 7900 block of Old Mooringsport Road in Shreveport.

Vera Thigpin of Vivian, Dub’s Corner, 100 block of South Pine Street in Vivian.

Balijeet Sing, Super S, 6900 block of Mira Myrtis Road in Ida.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.