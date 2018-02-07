Bossier Parish puts up $3M toward new Barksdale entrance

More and more people are putting down roots in Bossier City. So how do municipal officials plan to keep up with the growing numbers when it comes to traffic, housing and public safety?

More and more people are putting down roots in Bossier City. So how do municipal officials plan to keep up with the growing numbers when it comes to traffic, housing and public safety?

"It's a main entrance to get in and not have to stop," said Glenn Benton, president of the Bossier Police Jury. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Plans are to build a $400 million weapons storage facility at BAFB, creating jobs and increasing the need for an entrance gate off Interstate 20, said Glenn Benton, president of the Bossier Police Jury. (Source: Airman 1st Class Sydney Campbell/USAF)

Bossier police jurors have made a move to help build an entrance to Barksdale Air Force Base off Interstate 20 near the racetrack.

"It's a main entrance to get in and not have to stop," said Glenn Benton, president of the Bossier Police Jury.

Louisiana will fund most of the $90 million project.

Plans call for Bossier Parish and Bossier City to put up $3 million each.

Police jurors agreed Wednesday provide the parish's $3 million for a project they described as crucial to the base.

"Right now, Barksdale is surrounded by railroad tracks," Benton said in explaining why the gate is needed.

"They are fixing to build a $400 million weapons storage facility out there that's going to create a tremendous amount of jobs for this area."

A design for the gate is ready.

Parish officials say the goal is to have it finished by next year.

Tune in

Louisiana Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson will discuss the project further at 6 a.m. Thursday on KSLA News 12.

Watch KSLA News 12 streaming live on KSLA.com and on the KSLA News 12 mobile apps.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.