Driver sustains minor injuries in wreck at I-49 at I-220 in Caddo

Authorities say person suffered minor injuries when a Toyota pickup wrecked on southbound Interstate 49 at Interstate 220 in Caddo Parish. (Source: KSLA News 12)

One person sustained minor injuries in a wreck in Caddo Parish.

It happened at 8:37 p.m. Wednesday on southbound Interstate 49 at Interstate 220, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Seven Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office units responded to a major traffic accident at that location.

Accompanying them were four units from Caddo Fire District 1.

Authorities said the wreck involved a Toyota pickup.

Its driver was not taken to a hospital.

