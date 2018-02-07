New scam involving depositing fake check into bank account

A common scam across the country includes depositing thousands of dollars from what appears to be a legitimate check is now circulating in Texarkana, Texas. (Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

Here’s how it works according to the Texarkana Texas Police Department: You get a letter in the mail inviting you to make extra money as a paid mystery shopper in the area.

The scammer sends a large check that looks to be real and instructs you to deposit the check into your checking account and wire all but a couple hundred dollars back to the company.

The scammer says to use the money that you keep to cover the wiring fees and to make the purchases at the store you are to evaluate.

Once the check is deposited, the bank will send a notice that the check bounced a few days later.

At that point, you’re out of cash.

Police say anyone who receives something like this in the main should not respond to it in any way and should not deposit the check.

