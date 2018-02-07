Caddo schools superintendent speaker at 'What's Happening Breakfast'

Caddo Parish Schools superintendent gave an update on school performance scores and other programs Wednesday morning.

Dr. Lamar Goree discussed the schools progress at the “What’s Happening Breakfast” hosted by the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce.

Dr. Goree went into details on school performance scores, the transformation next zone and the district management group.

“The Chamber’s ‘What’s Happening Breakfast’ series is designed to give a high-level overview of the strengths and challenges of our city,” said Dr. Timothy Manger, president of the Great Shreveport Chamber of Commerce. “Our hope is that these events can provide a glimpse behind the curtain of what our city leaders are doing to improve the quality of life here in Shreveport.”

The event was held at the Shreveport Petroleum Club downtown.

