Bossier City: Potential loss of DiamondJacks Casino not a crisis

Word is still spreading about the potential move of DiamondJacks Casino in Bossier City. And the reaction so far, at least by some, is not one of surprise. Some even call it inevitable.

Since 1994, Louisiana riverboats have contributed more than 2-billion dollars in state taxes and more than half a billion dollars in local tax revenue.

Last year alone DiamondJacks Casino in Bossier City paid out more than $4 million dollars in taxes, according to figures from Louisiana State Police.

That's what's at stake if DiamondJacks Casino chooses not to spend $100 million dollars to upgrade and expand the Bossier City property and instead moves south to Tangipahoa Parish.

But Bossier City leaders explain from a tax revenue standpoint the loss of a casino could be minimal.

"Revenue generated in the market, here, is dictated by the markets. We feel it's dictated by the markets and not the number of boats," explained Bossier City Spokesman Mark Natale.

Natale said they believe roughly the same amount of visitors will still visit Shreveport-Bossier casinos and spend about the same amount of money, whether it be with six riverboat casinos or five.

In fact, Natale added that having the top two boats in revenue in the market, Horseshoe and Margaritaville, both in Bossier City, will also help retain visitor and spending numbers.

If DiamondJacks Casino does eventually leave the property the biggest question then becomes about the property itself, what happens to it.

Some observers fear that it could just sit empty, become an eyesore or worse. But it turns out, we're told there are potential ideas for this place.

Natale said the property could be re-developed into something else because of its prime location. "Possibly retail, certainly there's a hotel there already with good interstate access, easy on easy off."

And Natale cautioned that with the casino stays of leaves, none of this is going to happen overnight. "You've got a legislative process, you've got a local option down there where they'll possibly would be moving to, if they decide to do so."

And we met some people who are not surprised DiamondJacks could leave. "Because they don't have business like the rest of the casino(s) have over here. They don't. And I went by one or two times so that's about it," offered Shreveport resident Lisa Wilson.

Natale estimated the process of DiamondJacks either investing the $100-million to expand here or move south could take several years.

