3 homes evacuated as crew works to fix natural gas leak

It appears that a private contractor bored into a natural gas line, causing a "fairly significant" leak the afternoon of Feb. 7 at Kentucky Avenue at Frederick Street in Shreveport, a CenterPoint Energy spokesman said. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Some homes are being evacuated in the immediate area of a natural gas leak in Shreveport. A SporTran bus is being brought in to be placed on standby and give the evacuees a place to get out of the cold. (Source: Semmie Buffin/KSLA News 12)

Three homes have been evacuated in the immediate area of a natural gas leak in Shreveport.

Residents of the houses at the corner of Kentucky Avenue at Frederick Street are being asked to leave because of a high concentration of natural gas in the structures, a utility spokesman said.

A SporTran bus is being brought in to be placed on standby and give the evacuees a place to get out of the cold, said Chief Skip Pinkston, of the Shreveport Fire Department.

The leak at Kentucky at Frederick was reported at 4:31 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Eric Barkley, district director at CenterPoint Energy's Shreveport area office, described the leak as "fairly significant" and said it was caused by a private contractor boring into a 2-inch natural gas pipeline.

The utility has brought in multiple employees and pieces of equipment to repair the breach.

At this time, Barkley said, it appears that no one will lose natural gas service during the repairs.

There is no estimate on when that work will be completed, he said.

