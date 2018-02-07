Residents return home after gas leak in Shreveport

It appears that a private contractor bored into a natural gas line, causing a "fairly significant" leak the afternoon of Feb. 7 at Kentucky Avenue at Frederick Street in Shreveport, a CenterPoint Energy spokesman said. (Source: KSLA News 12)

People in Shreveport are returning to their home after a brief evacuation from a natural gas leak in Shreveport. (Source: Semmie Buffin/KSLA News 12)

Residents of the houses at the corner of Kentucky Avenue at Frederick Street were asked to leave around 4:30 p.m. because of high concentration of natural gas in the structures, a utility spokesman said.

Shreveport firefighters checked the gas levels inside the homes evacuated and said they were safe, according to Chief Skip Pinkston of the Shreveport Fire Department.

Chief Pinkston goes on to say repairs are being made and nobody lost natural gas service during the repair.

Eric Barkley, district director at CenterPoint Energy’s Shreveport area office, described the leak as “fairly significant” and said it was caused by a private contractor boring into a 2-inch natural gas pipeline.

Chief Pinkston says surrounding roads from Kentucky Avenue and Frederick Street will be closed for a good part of Wednesday night.

