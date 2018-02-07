Kroger Marketplace donates over $17,000 in food to ArkLaTex food bank

A Shreveport grocery store makes sure that people in the area will get something to eat this February.

The Kroger Marketplace located on Ellerbe Road donated over $17,000 in food from the annual nationwide "Souper-Bowl of Caring" food drive to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana on Wednesday.

The store pre-packaged an assortment of canned and dry goods for customers to purchase and donate.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.