Drought denting rain falls in parts of the ArkLaTex

Much needed rain fell across all of the ArkLaTex Tuesday through early Wednesday morning. Some drought improvement is likely when the next update that reflects our latest round of wet weather comes out next week.

The heaviest rain fell between I-20 and I-30 where 2-4" of rain was common. Rain amounts were generally an inch or less across the far north and far southern ArkLaTex.

Here's a round up of rain totals from across the ArkLaTex since Tuesday courtesy of the Shreveport National Weather Service office.

Northwest Louisiana

3.93" Mooringsport

3.80" Benton

3.80" Blanchard

3.70" Plain Dealing

2.95" Bossier City

2.62" Homer

2.56" Shreveport Regional Airport

2.50" Minden

2.17" Shreveport-Southern Hills

0.86" Pleasant Hill

0.79" Coushatta

0.73" Goldonna

0.39" Natchitoches

East Texas

4.19" Karnack

3.31" Jefferson

3.29" Lindale

3.15" Marshall

2.71" Hallsville

2.16" Atlanta

1.59" Dekalb

1.39" Mount Pleasant

0.92" Center

Southwest Arkansas

2.37" Magnolia

2.16" Hope

2.06" Fouke

2.00" Lewisville

1.99" Bradley

1.82" Texarkana

1.44" Ashdown

1.03" Nashville

0.34" De Queen

Southeast Oklahoma

0.78" Idabel

0.11" Battiest

