Body found in Shreveport alley

Shreveport police say a body was found in an alley Wednesday afternoon.

The body was found just before noon in an alley behind Sunlight Baptist Church on Arlington Avenue between Laurel and Maple streets.

Police say it is unclear how the person died, but the coroner believes it may have been natural causes and there are no signs of foul play.

