Body found in Shreveport alley

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
Shreveport police are investigating after a body was found in an alley Wednesday afternoon. (Source: James Parish/ KSLA News 12) Shreveport police are investigating after a body was found in an alley Wednesday afternoon. (Source: James Parish/ KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police say a body was found in an alley Wednesday afternoon. 

The body was found just before noon in an alley behind Sunlight Baptist Church on Arlington Avenue between Laurel and Maple streets.

Police say it is unclear how the person died, but the coroner believes it may have been natural causes and there are no signs of foul play. 

