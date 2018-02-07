12-year-old threatens to 'start shooting' at Webster Parish school, lockdown ensues

A lockdown at a Sibley school has been lifted after a 12-year-old threatened a teacher on Tuesday morning.

According to Webster Sheriff Gary Sexton, A student at Lakeside Junior-Senior High School went up to a teacher and said 'they were going to pull out a glock and start shooting people.'

The school was immediately placed on lockdown, following school policy.

There was no gun found after a search of the child's locker and possessions.

The child was escorted to the Webster Parish Sheriff's office.

"Student safety is paramount," said Webster Parish Superintendent Johnny Rowland. "The safety of our students comes first before anything else."

Lakeside Junior-Senior High School is no longer under lockdown, according to Sheriff Sexton.

