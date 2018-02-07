Fat Tuesday in Shreve Town walking parade next week - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Fat Tuesday in Shreve Town walking parade next week

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Looking for a parade you can be a part of on Mardi Gras?

The Second Annual Fat Tuesday in Shreve Town Walking Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. People are asked to meet in front of the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium.

The event is free and people are encouraged to come dressed. The free half-mile parade will include six stops that participants will interact with, according to a news release.

The first stop will take participants dancing through Oakland Cemetary in the style of a New Orleans Jazz Funeral procession at 7 p.m.

"We'll honor those that never had a funeral and those that died from the Yellow Fever epidemic," said a news release issued by Cynthia Keith, one of the event's organizers. The Yellow Fever mound will also be blessed.

Other stops include the Ogilvie Weiner Mansion and a presentation on its history. That stop will also have a recreation of a song from a famous personality that once played in a Florentine Nightclub. A presentation will also be given on the Logan Mansion with special throws.

The parade will continue through the parking lot between Austen Place and the Municipal place, including a flash mob. 

In the end, the event will end up at Minicine Event Venue at 846 Texas Avenue for Karaoke, food and drink.

