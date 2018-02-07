Fire razes Marshall home, no one injured

Marshall Fire Department is investigating after a fire destroyed a home Wednesday morning.

The fire happened just after 4 a.m. in the 4600 block of Forest Trail.

When firefighters got there they reported seeing smoke coming from one of the bedrooms.

According to a Facebook post from the fire department, crews were initially able to fire the blaze from inside the house but due to the fire's intensity, they were unable to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters say everyone who lived at the home was able to make it out safely and there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but firefighters say preliminary reports indicate intense lightning in the area.

The house was reportedly a total loss.

