Deputies seek man wanted for probation violation, skipping out on bond

Marshall police and Harrison County deputies are searching for a man who they say violated his probation and skipped out on bail.

In a Facebook post, Marshall police say they are looking for 20-year-old Gregory Dewayne Worth.

Worth is wanted on a felony probation warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity and on a bond forfeiture for deadly conduct, both from Harrison County, according to the Facebook post.

Anyone with information about where Worth can be located is asked to call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

