Editorial: Hot Topics for Our Area - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Editorial: Hot Topics for Our Area

By Joe Sciortino, KSLA News 12 Vice President & General Manager
Connect
ARKLATEX (KSLA) -

There is no shortage today of people telling all of us what is important. Whether it be national, statewide or local - opinions range widely on what we should think about an issue.

Behind each of these issues are real concerns. But all the shouting makes deciphering what is important to our quality of life right here at home a bit more difficult.

Take the recent talk of Louisiana’s looming fiscal cliff and how our governor has expressed that cuts to healthcare and higher education may be necessary to fix the state’s financial problems.

Locally, education and healthcare are areas where we struggle as a community. 

Data released in 2017 from a study conducted by the Community Foundation of North Louisiana, places us near the bottom of the pack in healthcare among our peers - which includes cities like Jackson, Huntsville and Montgomery. 

On the education front, we are second in the highest percentage of the population with less than a post-secondary degree. And we have dropped to second to last in 11 cities for the percentage of 3 to 4-year-olds enrolled in school.

We should all be very interested in where our state leaders decide where to cut and where to spend especially in these areas.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

  • KSLA News 12 EditorialsKSLA News 12 EditorialsMore>>

  • Editorial: Hot Topics for Our Area

    Editorial: Hot Topics for Our Area

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 7:45 AM EST2018-02-07 12:45:34 GMT

    There is no shortage today of people telling all of us what is important. Whether it be national, statewide or local - opinions range widely on what we should think about an issue.

    More >>

    There is no shortage today of people telling all of us what is important. Whether it be national, statewide or local - opinions range widely on what we should think about an issue.

    More >>

  • Editorial: What next would you like to see from us?

    Editorial: What next would you like to see from us?

    Monday, January 15 2018 12:16 AM EST2018-01-15 05:16:22 GMT
    "What's next as we continue to work hard to be your news station?" asks Joe Sciortino, KSLA News 12 vice president and general manager. Send email to joe@ksla.com. (Source: KSLA News 12)"What's next as we continue to work hard to be your news station?" asks Joe Sciortino, KSLA News 12 vice president and general manager. Send email to joe@ksla.com. (Source: KSLA News 12)

    Ratings tell us you like how we are doing with "Up to the Minute" and investigative stories. So what's next as we continue to work hard to be your news station?

    More >>

    Ratings tell us you like how we are doing with "Up to the Minute" and investigative stories. So what's next as we continue to work hard to be your news station?

    More >>

  • EDITORIAL: Let’s all have a positive 2018

    EDITORIAL: Let’s all have a positive 2018

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 11:54 PM EST2018-01-04 04:54:18 GMT
    "I plan to stay positive, unfollow those negative folks on social media and only say things that I would be comfortable saying in front of my kids or my Mom," KSLA's Joe Sciortino says. "What’s your plan to have a great 2018?" (Source: KSLA News 12)"I plan to stay positive, unfollow those negative folks on social media and only say things that I would be comfortable saying in front of my kids or my Mom," KSLA's Joe Sciortino says. "What’s your plan to have a great 2018?" (Source: KSLA News 12)

    I plan to stay positive, unfollow those negative folks on social media and only say things that I would be comfortable saying in front of my kids or my Mom. What’s your plan to have a great 2018?

    More >>

    I plan to stay positive, unfollow those negative folks on social media and only say things that I would be comfortable saying in front of my kids or my Mom. What’s your plan to have a great 2018?

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly