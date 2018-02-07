Editorial: Hot Topics for Our Area

There is no shortage today of people telling all of us what is important. Whether it be national, statewide or local - opinions range widely on what we should think about an issue.More >>
There is no shortage today of people telling all of us what is important. Whether it be national, statewide or local - opinions range widely on what we should think about an issue.More >>
Ratings tell us you like how we are doing with "Up to the Minute" and investigative stories. So what's next as we continue to work hard to be your news station?More >>
Ratings tell us you like how we are doing with "Up to the Minute" and investigative stories. So what's next as we continue to work hard to be your news station?More >>
I plan to stay positive, unfollow those negative folks on social media and only say things that I would be comfortable saying in front of my kids or my Mom. What’s your plan to have a great 2018?More >>
I plan to stay positive, unfollow those negative folks on social media and only say things that I would be comfortable saying in front of my kids or my Mom. What’s your plan to have a great 2018?More >>
In 1895, Henry van Dyke published a short novel titled The Other Wise Man. The story has its roots in the biblical account of the Magi from the gospel of Matthew in the New Testament.More >>
In 1895, Henry van Dyke published a short novel titled The Other Wise Man. The story has its roots in the biblical account of the Magi from the gospel of Matthew in the New Testament.More >>
Essentially, it comes down to people deciding to use a gun to settle an issue. We need to make an honest assessment of why someone makes this decision and how in today's culture we often look to blame these actions on everything else - rather than place the blame on the person who made the decision.More >>
Essentially, it comes down to people deciding to use a gun to settle an issue. We need to make an honest assessment of why someone makes this decision and how in today's culture we often look to blame these actions on everything else - rather than place the blame on the person who made the decision.More >>
It’s that time of year to take stock of all the things we are thankful for.More >>
It’s that time of year to take stock of all the things we are thankful for.More >>
Hello, I am Joe Sciortino, Vice President and General Manager here at KSLA.More >>
Hello, I am Joe Sciortino, Vice President and General Manager here at KSLA.More >>