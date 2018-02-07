Fallen tree downs power lines, damages home

A Shreveport home was damaged after a tree fell on it Wednesday morning. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

A Shreveport home was damaged after a tree fell on it Wednesday morning.

The tree fell on a home in the 700 block of Robinson Place around 4:20 a.m.

Police say the tree fell from behind the house while two people and a dog were inside. No injuries were reported.

The house was heavily damaged and power was knocked out to one to three homes, according to crews on scene.

A power line was taken down by the tree and SWEPCO crews were on scene to repair and restore power.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.