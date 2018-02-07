National Signing Day: ArkLaTex student-athletes to commit

Wednesday is the biggest day of the year for some high school athletes.

It's college football's National Signing Day.

That's when senior prospects commit to which university or college they will attend and continue their academic and playing careers.

College football's National Signing Day traditionally falls on the first Wednesday in February.

But a new NCAA rule allowed for an early signing period in mid-December.

So some high-profile student-athletes in the ArkLaTex already have signed to their respective schools.

Others will make their announcements Wednesday.

Below is a look back at what happened on National Signing Day 2017:

