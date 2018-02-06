Attempted murder trial begins for man accused of stabbing another in the head

Researchers are optimistic about the vaccine helping cancer patients after successfully testing it on mice.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.More >>
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.More >>
Former Crimson Tide pass rush specialist Jeremy Nunley, a part of one of the most heralded defensive lines in Alabama football history, has died at the of 46. Nunley, a native of Tennessee, suffered a heart attack Monday night.More >>
Germaine Moore, the man who police believe sexually assaulted a young girl in a video that went viral on social media, has been taken into custody.More >>
The leader of the Black Lives Matter movement in Charleston died after being shot in New Orleans, police said.More >>
The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified the 2-year-old girl who was found dead outside of her home Friday afternoon.More >>
Josh McDaniels has backed out of a deal to become the Indianapolis' Colts new coach, a decision that shocked the franchise hours after it announced his hiring.More >>
A body was reportedly found in water near Southern University's campus Tuesday afternoon.More >>
