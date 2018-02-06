Attempted murder trial begins for man accused of stabbing another in the head

A man accused of stabbing another man in the head in Shreveport's Cedar Grover neighborhood in late 2015 will go on trial Wednesday.

Christopher Lamar Johnson, 46, is charged with attempted second-degree murder for the Oct. 29, 2015, attack that left the victim, 43-year-old Dameon Jefferson, with the loss of movement in most of his limbs.

Jefferson who was visiting a woman at a home in the 600 block of West 72nd Street was stabbed with a butcher knife after Johnson reportedly entered the home without permission.

If convicted, Johnson faces a sentence from 10 to 50 years in prison at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

Jury selection was completed Tuesday.

