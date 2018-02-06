SPD report few issues from Krewe of Centaur parade

The first of the two major Mardi Gras parades is in the books here in the ArkLaTex.

Every year, the Shreveport Police Department makes some arrests for things like disturbing the peace or underage drinking.

In 2017, SPD reported 11 arrested at the Krewe of Centaur parade and 13 at the Krewe of Gemini parade.

The post-parade arrest reports from Centaur 2018 are not complete just yet but does include 2 arrests at Clyde Fant Parkway and East Stoner for possession of narcotics.

Police also impounded two go-carts and cited their owners for illegally having those on the parkway.

There may be a few more listed when the official numbers are ready, but overall, SPD spokeswoman Corporal Angie Willhite says there weren't a lot of issues.

"We may have more, I don't foresee anymore. I was out there. It was just a good day. Everybody had a good time. Everybody gathered together. We did have two more people that were there on the roadway with their ATVs. They were asked to put them up and they immediately complied. People really cooperated with the rules we put out this year and we appreciate that," said Willhite.

Police did see people digging holes into the parkway to build fire pits. The Shreveport Fire Department did have to put out a few small fires.

SPD reminds you this is not allowed and you should bring a raised fire pit.

300 officers worked the parade route at Centaur and Shreveport Police will have the same number at Gemini on Saturday for any issues that do come up.

For more information on the Gemini parade route and restrictions, click here.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All Rights Reserved.