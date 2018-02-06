Man convicted of 4th-offense DWI after passing out in his car

CONVICTED: David Duane Holley, 64, of Bossier City, was booked into Caddo Correctional Center at 12:05 p.m. Feb. 6 after pleading guilty to a charge of fourth-offense DWI. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

A drunken driver previously convicted in three Louisiana parishes, including Bossier and Caddo, now is going to prison for a dozen years.

A Caddo District Court judge decided Tuesday that 64-year-old David Duane Holley must serve those 12 years at hard labor.

And the judge gave the Bossier City man no chance of being paroled, having his sentence suspended or being put on probation during his first two years in jail.

Holley also must pay a $5,000 fine.

He was sentenced after pleading guilty to a charge of fourth-offense DWI just before he was to go to trial in Shreveport.

Shreveport police arrested Holley almost four years ago.

He was found inebriated and unconscious April 17, 2014, behind the wheel of a car that was running while parked at Marie and Charles Hamel Memorial Park on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway.

Holley also has been convicted of driving while intoxicated in 2015 in Bossier Parish, in 2012 in Pointe Coupee Parish and in 1998 in Caddo Parish.

This time around, the Caddo district attorney's office reports, Holley could have been ordered to serve up to 30 years in prison at hard labor if he had been convicted after going through a jury trial.

Holley now is being held in Caddo Correctional Center.

The prison's records show he was booked there

in March 1987 on a charge of third-offense DWI,

in October 1996 on two counts of fourth-offense DWI, and,

in September 2016 on a charge of second-offense DWI.

