Deputies investigate reports of gunfire stemming from road rage

Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies are investigating reports of gunfire in the parking lot of a Walmart store off Louisiana Highway 1 near Blanchard after an alleged road rage incident on Interstate 20.

According to the Caddo 911 dispatch records, over a dozen deputies were called to store around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

After some sort of incident on I-20, one driver followed the other one to the Walmart parking a lot, according to the sheriff’s office. That’s when one person got out and fired at least one bullet in the air.

One of the drivers sped away from the scene, while the other stayed in the parking lot until deputies arrived.

Deputies say the other driver has been found and both have been taken to the sheriff’s office.

There were no injuries reported.

The incident is under investigation.

