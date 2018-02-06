Deputies charge 2 after alleged road rage escalates to gunfire

Caddo sheriff's deputies are investigating reports of gunfire in a Walmart parking lot after a reported road rage incident on Interstate 20. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

Two men face charges in connection with a road rage confrontation that escalated to gunfire.

LaDarrell Cortrell Washington Jr., 19, of Shreveport, is being held in Caddo Correctional Center on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm, which is a felony.

Robert Carillo, 56, was released after being issued a summons on charge of simple battery, a misdemeanor.

The two reportedly were involved in an altercation about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the four-way stop on Northport Boulevard in front of Walmart off Louisiana Highway 1 near Blanchard.

Afterward, Carrillo drove to the store parking lot.

Caddo sheriff's deputies say Washington, who was leaving the store, then backed up and drove to where Carrillo was parked.

The two got into an argument.

Carrillo ran and tried to pull Washington from his vehicle, authorities say.

Then Washington pulled out a handgun and fired it into the pavement in Carrillo's direction, the sheriff's office reports.

Other people also were in the parking lot.

Law officers later found Washington at a house on Doris Street and a handgun in the backyard of a residence on Alaska Lane.

Washington was booked into Caddo Correctional at 9:39 p.m., online records show.

