Reports show District 5 a hotbed for car burglaries

Someone is breaking into vehicles in southwest Marshall. Now authorities are sharing surveillance video in hopes someone can help identify the trio.

Home surveillance camera images show three people breaking into vehicles at 4:21 a.m. Jan. 28 in Marshall, Texas, authorities say. (Source: Marshall, Texas, Police Department)

District 5 is being called a hotbed for car burglaries after a crime report shows the area has seen 58 of Shreveport's 172 vehicle burglaries in January. (Source: KSLA)

"What I've seen is a pattern over my years in property crimes. District 5 is our, if not one of our, hardest hit areas as far as auto theft and vehicle burglaries," said Shreveport Police Department's spokeswoman Corporal Angie Willhite.

But with every knock, these Broadmoor neighbors in Shreveport feel they are getting closer and closer to stopping the spread of crime in their district.

"There's been a lot of break-ins you know people breaking into cars and stuff like that and we just want you to be aware," said Sharon Savant.

Savant and Jan Williams are going door to door with flyers asking people to be aware of their surrounding, remove all valuables from inside of their vehicles, and, "please remember to lock your vehicles, lock your vehicles, lock your vehicles," said Jan Williams.

"That was our hot crime area over there, vehicle burglaries and unsecured vehicles, and auto thefts and were trying to get the word out that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure," said Cpl. Willhite.

Cpl. Willhite says the thieves are not using fancy devices and most of the time, not even smashing windows. They're just pulling the handle and making themselves welcome.

"I left it open for one night and I came out the next day and some stuff was missing," said Ray Boswarth. "I grew up in the Broadmoor neighborhood we didn't lock our doors, we didn't lock the cars, ran in and out. Of course, that was 50 years ago so times have changed," said Savant.

Williams and Savant hope their campaign will convince more people to lock it up before they lose it.

"We just want people to be aware leave their lights on if they see someone who probably should not be on the street or maybe somebody moving stuff out of their house or something they need to go ahead and call the police or something," said Cpl. Willhite.

They also hope that going door-to-door will help build better relations with neighbors.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.