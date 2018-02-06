ETX authorities share video of trio breaking into vehicles

District 5 is being called a hotbed for car burglaries after a crime report shows the area has seen 58 of Shreveport's 172 vehicle burglaries in January.

Savant and Jan Williams are going door to door with flyers asking people to be aware of their surrounding and remove all valuables from inside of their vehicles. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Home surveillance camera images show three people breaking into vehicles at 4:21 a.m. Jan. 28 in Marshall, Texas, authorities say. (Source: Marshall, Texas, Police Department)

Someone is breaking into vehicles in southwest Marshall.

It has been going on for some time now, one Facebook user says.

Another indicates that both of her vehicles have been burglarized.

Now a home surveillance system has captured images of the burglars in action.

And authorities in the East Texas city are sharing the video in hopes someone can help them identify the three people seen breaking into and stealing items from some vehicles.

The video was captured at 4:21 a.m. Jan. 28.

Police are not giving a more specific location.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to call

Marshall police property crimes Detective Brian McIntosh at (903) 934-7865,

the Police Department at (903) 935-4575, or,

Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969.

Tips also can be submitted anonymously through the Crime Stoppers program's Facebook page and the P3 mobile app.

