Flu, flu-like illnesses close Werner Park Academy

The Louisiana Department of Health will continue to offer flu vaccines at no cost at parish health units across the state until Monday, February 12, 2018. The vaccine is available to anyone who has not yet received a vaccine this flu season.

No cost flu vaccines available at parish health units

There will be no classes Feb. 7 at Werner Park Academy, 2715 Corbitt St. Plans are for the Shreveport school to resume its normal schedule Feb. 8. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

A Shreveport elementary school will be closed Wednesday due to illness.

A large number of families are reporting student absences attributed to the flu and flu-like symptoms, Caddo School District spokeswoman Mary Wood said.

"As in previous cases, our custodial team will continue sanitation efforts, which include this campus, in an effort to combat the spread of germs," she added.

"It is of vital importance that families do not allow students to return to school until they have been fever-free for a minimum of 24 hours."

School District officials also encourage Werner Park students' parents to take this opportunity to clean their children's backpacks, jackets, lunchboxes and other personal items.

